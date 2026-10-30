5.42 lakh farmers hit, losses put at Rs 177 cr

Amaravati: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu directed officials to conduct a comprehensive assessment of crop losses caused by Cyclone Arnab and ensure that no farmer is left out or denied assistance. He stressed that immediate measures must also be taken to minimise further damage and protect standing crops.

The minister held a review meeting on Thursday with the special chief secretary and commissioners and directors of the agriculture and allied departments to assess the damage caused to agriculture, horticulture, livestock and fisheries across the State.

According to preliminary estimates, crops belonging to 5,42,003 farmers were submerged across 3,51,962.60 hectares in 291 mandals and 7,613 villages spread over 16 districts. Paddy accounted for 3,45,582.60 hectares of the affected area.

Horticultural crops covering 22,457.75 hectares belonging to 77,431 farmers in 1,218 villages across 215 mandals in 15 districts were also damaged. The preliminary input subsidy requirement was estimated at Rs. 99.23 crore under SDRF norms.

In the livestock sector, 46 cows and buffaloes, 63 sheep and goats, 32 calves and 7,656 poultry birds died across 12 districts. Another 140 cattle sheds were damaged, with preliminary assistance estimated at Rs. 50.38 lakh.

The fisheries sector reported damage to 1,884 boats and 3,224 fishing nets across nine districts. Aquaculture spread over 11,483.39 acres was affected, while 61 fish tanks sustained damage. The overall preliminary loss across the sectors was estimated at Rs. 176.82 crore. Atchannaidu directed field staff of all four departments to begin full-scale fieldwork from October 30. Officials must contact every farmer, inspect every field and accurately record the affected area and severity of crop damage. The minister instructed the vice-chancellors of the four agricultural and allied universities to assign specific responsibilities to professors and scientists in affected areas.