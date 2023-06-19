  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Markets Climb in Early Trade

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Monday, extending their previous day's rally, amid fresh foreign fund inflows.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Monday, extending their previous day's rally, amid fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 190.11 points to 63,574.69 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 55.45 points to 18,881.45.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle, Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank and HDFC were the major gainers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X