Markets ended with modest gains; Sensex rose 226 points & Nifty 50 closes at 15,860

Domestic markets closed the lacklustre trade with decent gains on Friday, June 25, 2021. Healthy buying was seen in the metals, financials and pharma sectors for the consecutive second day.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 226.04 points or 0.43 per cent and closed at 52,925.04. The Nifty 50 index rose 69.90 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 15,860.35. The Nifty Bank index closed 537.65 points or 1.54 per cent higher at 35,364.65.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices advanced 1.03 per cent and 0.40 per cent, respectively. On sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank index rose 2.64 per cent, the Nifty Private Bank index rose 1.37 per cent, the Nifty Pharma index rose 0.73 per cent, and the Nifty Auto index rose 0.83 per cent.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE Sensex, 1789 shares gained and 1418 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index on NSE, 34 shares advanced and 16 shares declined. The top five gainers on Nifty were Tata Steel (up 4.68 per cent), Axis Bank (up 3 per cent), State Bank of India (up 2.78 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 2.36 per cent) and Hindalco (up 1.86 per cent). The top five losers were Reliance (down 2.28 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.67 per cent), NTPC (down 1.65 per cent), Titan (down 1.52 per cent) and Asian Paints (down 1.29 per cent).

COVID-19 Update

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 179,942,690 with 38,98,983 global deaths. India reported 6,12,868 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,93,310 deaths, according to data. The Maharashtra government today issued new orders imposing additional COVID-19 restrictions after the Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 were detected in several districts of the state. As per the latest order, level five COVID-19 restrictions will continue to be in place.

The U.K. is set to publish plans next month to lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people, except those at the highest COVID-19 risk level. The Bank of England on Thursday forecast inflation surpassing 3% at its peak before cooling down, but insisted the spike above its 2% target would be transitory and kept its monetary stimulus at full throttle.

Germany's GFK consumer sentiment index, published before the bell Friday showed consumer confidence in Europe's largest economy rising to (-) 0.3 points heading into July, up from (-) 6.9 the previous month.