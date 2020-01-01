Trending :
Markets open on a positive note on New Year's day

Markets open on a positive note on New Year
The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 41,349.36 points and touched a high of 41,417.82 points and a low of 41,349.36 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 41,253.74 points.

The Sensex is trading at 41,396.37 points, up by 143.23 points or 0.35 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 12,202.15 points after closing at 12,168.45 points on Tuesday.

The Nifty was trading at 12,213.75 points in the morning.

