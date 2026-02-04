  1. Home
Markets rally on US trade deal

  • Created On:  4 Feb 2026 6:58 AM IST
Markets rally on US trade deal
Sensex up 2,073, rupee soars

Mumbai: Indian equity markets ended sharply higher on Tuesday as investors welcomed the finalisation of the long-awaited India–US trade deal, triggering broad-based buying across sectors and lifting the rupee to its strongest single-day gain in more than six years.

The benchmark BSE Sensex surged 2,072.67 points, or 2.54 per cent, to close at 83,739.13, while the Nifty 50 climbed 639.15 points, or 2.55 per cent, to settle at 25,727.55.

