Maruti recalls 1.81 lakh cars to rectify defects

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), The car maker on Friday said it is recalling 1,81,754 units of petrol trims of various models, including Ciaz, Vitara Brezza and XL6, to replace faulty motor generator unit.

This is the company's largest vehicle recall till date. As a responsible corporate, keeping in mind customer safety, the company has announced to proactively undertake a recall of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6, MSI, said in a statement.

According to MSI, the possible defect is in models manufactured between May 4, 2018 to October 27, 2020. "In the interest of customers, the company has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection and replacement of Motor Generator Unit, free of cost. Affected vehicle owners would be receiving a communication from the company's authorised workshops," the auto major said.

The replacement of the affected part shall start from the first week of November 2021. Till then, customers are requested to avoid driving in waterlogged areas and direct water spray onelectrical/electronic parts in vehicle, the automaker advised its customers. The motor generator unit helps in giving more power to the petrol engine. MSI's previous biggest recall covered 1,34,885 units of WagonR and Baleno models last year. The company had recalled the models in July last year to inspect and replace faulty fuel pumps.