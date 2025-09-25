Maruti Suzuki INVICTO, India’s premium Strong Hybrid UV, secures 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP assessment



The premium three-row Strong Hybrid UV, INVICTO, designed with robust structural stability, advanced features, prioritizes customer safety by incorporating a comprehensive range of active and passive safety features as part of the NEXA Safety Shield.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Safety has always been at the heart of Maruti Suzuki’s product philosophy. We are honoured to receive the prestigious 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP assessment for our premium Strong Hybrid UV, INVICTO. Bharat NCAP has ushered world-class testing protocols in India, empowering customers to make informed choices.”

He added, “I am pleased to share that Maruti Suzuki offers 6 airbags as standard in 15 models across 157 variants. These include entry segment models like Alto K10, Celerio; hatchbacks like Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, SUVs like Brezza, VICTORIS, Grand Vitara, Jimny, FRONX, and models like Dzire, XL6, Ertiga, Eeco PV and INVICTO. Through initiatives like the NEXA Safety Shield and ARENA Safety Shield, we have standardized advanced safety features across our vehicle range, combining it with comfort and innovation for our valued customers.”

Setting New Standards for Safety - INVICTO

· 6 airbags as standard (Front, Side and Curtain)

· Suzuki Connect with advanced features and eCall functionality

· Front and Rear Disc Brakes

· Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

· Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold

· ABS with EBD

· ESP with Hill Hold Assist

· 3-point ELR Seatbelts

· Isofix child seat anchorage

· 360-degree view camera with dynamic guidelines