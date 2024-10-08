Maruti Suzuki launches Grand Vitara Dominion Edition: Where distinctive style meets dominance

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced the Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition available in Alpha, Zeta and Delta variants across both petrol and CNG fuel type. The Dominion Edition brings a distinctive touch of style and dominance with upgrades that enhance the appeal of the popular SUV. Launched strategically during the festive season along with exciting offers, the Grand Vitara Dominion Edition aims to captivate the customers by offering incredible value through complimentary accessory kits#.

Commenting on the introduction of Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Grand Vitara has redefined the mid SUV segment, and the Dominion Edition builds on this success by offering options that cater to the evolving preferences of our customers. It features distinct styling with added comfort and a more premium interior, meeting the growing customer inclination towards stand-out appearance and superior in-cabin experience.“

He added, “The Grand Vitara has transformed the mid SUV landscape, establishing Maruti Suzuki’s strong foothold in this segment. With its bold design, feature-rich cabin, and multiple powertrain options, it has captivated customers, becoming the fastest mid SUV to reach 2 lakh sales*. We are confident that the Grand Vitara Dominion Edition will further this momentum and continue driving the joy of mobility for our customers."

The Grand Vitara Dominion Edition provides a range of carefully curated accessory kits that enhance both the exterior and interior. The exterior upgrades include prominent elements such as side steps, rear skid plates, body side molding, and door visors, along with premium car care kit. On the inside, the Dominion Edition offers premium dual-tone seat covers, all-weather 3D mats, an interior styling kit, and a host of additional elements that offer enhanced comfort and a more premium cabin experience.

A compelling offering for customers seeking exclusivity and personalization, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition with its exciting festive offers will be available for retail in the month of October 2024 only.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has deeply resonated with customers on account of its engaging performance, distinctive styling, and commanding presence, along with a variety of powertrain options that also includes the Strong Hybrid. The legendary Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT technology invites drivers to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations with confidence and ease.

#GRAND VITARA DOMINION EDITION COMPLIMENTARY PACKAGE ALPHA ZETA DELTA FRONT BUMPER EXTENDER (CHROME) REAR SKID PLATE (BLACK & CHROME) BODY COVER PREMIUM ECSTAR PREMIUM CAR CARE KIT DOOR VISOR PREMIUM (SS INSERT) FRONT SKID GARNISH ORVM GARNISH (BLACK) HEAD LAMP GARNISH (BLACK) BODY SIDE MOLDING (CHROME) TAIL LAMP GARNISH (SMOKED CHROME) BACK DOOR GARNISH (CHROME) ALL WEATHER 3D MAT INTERIOR STYLING KIT- LUXE DAWN WOOD NEXA CUSHION (BLACK) DOOR SILL GUARD ON PLASTIC SCUFF TRUNK SILL LOADING PROTECTION 3D BOOT MAT SIDE STEP - - SEAT COVER – PREMIUM ENIGMATIC BROWN FINISH - - SEAT COVER – ENIGMATIC LINES DUAL TONE FINISH - - Kit worth ₹ 52 699 ₹ 49 999 ₹ 48 599



