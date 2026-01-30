Maruti Suzuki onboards 5 more startups to scale new‑age technologies across business areas

Maruti Suzuki India Limited ( “Maruti Suzuki”), has onboarde d five early-stage startups to co-create new-age technology solutions across business functions. This initiative is part of Maruti Suzuki’s strategy to stay ahead of the technology curve by implementing technology-based solutions ac ross multiple business areas t o enhance operational efficiency, strengthen high-accuracy manufacturing, improve quality, reinforce workplace safety, elevate customer experience, and suppo rt the development of smarter and safer products.The five startu ps: AugurAI, Aatral, ZenMobili ty, Indus Vision, and Proxgy, have been selected from the 4t h Cohort of the Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program (MSIP), run in partnership with IIM Bangalore ’s incubation hub for entrepre neurship and startup support, Nadathur

S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepr eneurial Learning (“NSRCEL”).

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Dir ector & CEO, Maruti Suzuki Ind ia Limited said, “In an increa singly complex operating landscape, d efined by evolving consumer pr eferences, growing scale, an e xpanding product and powertrain portfolio, varying regulations across nearly 100 export markets, and an increasing focus on sustainability, technology has become a strategic enabler. Embedding new age intelligent technologies across business functions is critical to sustaining excellence, navigating complexity, and enabling long term, agile growth. Our program is a win-win proposition for both budding entrepreneurs and the Company. The startups onboarded this time are helpin g us achieve even higher levels of precision in manufacturing; sustainable mobility for last mile delivery of aftermarket parts; and enhanced safety for employees at the workplace.” Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO, NSRCEL, IIM-Bangalore said, “We are thankful to Maruti Suzuki for choosing NSRCEL as a partner for their incubation program. Our association is helping bridge the gap between cutting-edge innovation and real-world appl ication by giving our startups access to complex business scenarios and deep in dustry expertise that accelera te their growth. Together, we are building an ecosystem where early-stage ventures can refine bold ideas and scale them into impactful solutions.”





Details of the startups and pr oject areas:

Startup Solution AugurAI AI-based visual inspection for defect identification in comp lex components to ensure higher precision manufacturing Aatral Eliminate visual defects through AI-assisted inspection and 3D digital validation, enabling suppliers to manufacture and supply zero-defect components to the company Zen Mobility For promoting use of electric mobility in logistics to make it more efficient and sustainable, especially for last-mile delivery of spare parts and accessories Indus Vision AI-powered visual inspection of finished vehicles to ensure higher-quality output and minimize human-error Proxgy Enhance employee safety on the shopfloor through advanced IoT and smart wearables that monitor conditions in real time and alert employees before an incident happens. For crane-lifting areas, the AI system spots unsafe situations early and can automatically alert worker s or stop the crane to prevent accidents.

Marut i Suzuki’s Innovation Pr ograms:

The Company has built multiple programs that provide the right direction and support to startups in developing innovative solutions to help solve business problems. In the journey of 7 years, around 6,400 startups have been screened, over 220 startups were engaged and 32 of these startups have been onboarded as partners delivering value to our business.

· Maruti Suzuki Accelerator was launched in January 2019. Through this program, Maruti Suzuki fosters open innovation in the automobile manufacturing and m obility space, by collaboratin g with startups to co-create cutting-edge technological solutions

· Later in August 2020, Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program was started with an aim to nurture technology enabled startups defining future of mobility. NSRCEL supports the program by identifying high-potential mobility startups, providing hands-on expert mentorship, and offering access to IIM Bangalore’s rich academic and entrepreneurial ecosystem

· Further, Mobility Challenge was initiated in June 2021 to explore new age technologies and help growth-stage startups to showcase their cutting-edge innovative solutions in the mobility space