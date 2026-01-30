  1. Home
Maruti Suzuki onboards 5 more startups to scale new‑age technologies across business areas

  • Created On:  30 Jan 2026 8:29 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki onboards 5 more startups to scale new‑age technologies across business areas
  • Awards paid Proof-of-Concept projects to five deep-tech startups
  • Solutions include AI-based inspection for high-precision manufacturing, IoT-enabled workplace safety systems, and electric mobility for last-mile logistics

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“Maruti Suzuki”), has onboarded five early-stage startups to co-create new-age technology solutions across business functions. This initiative is part of Maruti Suzuki’s strategy to stay ahead of the technology curve by implementing technology-based solutions across multiple business areas to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen high-accuracy manufacturing, improve quality, reinforce workplace safety, elevate customer experience, and support the development of smarter and safer products.The five startups: AugurAI, Aatral, ZenMobility, Indus Vision, and Proxgy, have been selected from the 4th Cohort of the Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program (MSIP), run in partnership with IIM Bangalore’s incubation hub for entrepreneurship and startup support, Nadathur

S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (“NSRCEL”).


Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “In an increasingly complex operating landscape, defined by evolving consumer preferences, growing scale, an expanding product and powertrain portfolio, varying regulations across nearly 100 export markets, and an increasing focus on sustainability, technology has become a strategic enabler. Embedding new age intelligent technologies across business functions is critical to sustaining excellence, navigating complexity, and enabling long term, agile growth. Our program is a win-win proposition for both budding entrepreneurs and the Company. The startups onboarded this time are helping us achieve even higher levels of precision in manufacturing; sustainable mobility for last mile delivery of aftermarket parts; and enhanced safety for employees at the workplace.”

Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO, NSRCEL, IIM-Bangalore said, “We are thankful to Maruti Suzuki for choosing NSRCEL as a partner for their incubation program. Our association is helping bridge the gap between cutting-edge innovation and real-world application by giving our startups access to complex business scenarios and deep industry expertise that accelerate their growth. Together, we are building an ecosystem where early-stage ventures can refine bold ideas and scale them into impactful solutions.”


Details of the startups and project areas:

Startup

Solution

AugurAI

AI-based visual inspection for defect identification in complex components to ensure higher precision manufacturing

Aatral

Eliminate visual defects through AI-assisted inspection and 3D digital validation, enabling suppliers to manufacture and supply zero-defect components to the company

Zen Mobility

For promoting use of electric mobility in logistics to make it more efficient and sustainable, especially for last-mile delivery of spare parts and accessories

Indus Vision

AI-powered visual inspection of finished vehicles to ensure higher-quality output and minimize human-error

Proxgy

Enhance employee safety on the shopfloor through advanced IoT and smart wearables that monitor conditions in real time and alert employees before an incident happens. For crane-lifting areas, the AI system spots unsafe situations early and can automatically alert workers or stop the crane to prevent accidents.

Marut i Suzuki’s Innovation Programs:

The Company has built multiple programs that provide the right direction and support to startups in developing innovative solutions to help solve business problems. In the journey of 7 years, around 6,400 startups have been screened, over 220 startups were engaged and 32 of these startups have been onboarded as partners delivering value to our business.

· Maruti Suzuki Accelerator was launched in January 2019. Through this program, Maruti Suzuki fosters open innovation in the automobile manufacturing and mobility space, by collaborating with startups to co-create cutting-edge technological solutions

· Later in August 2020, Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program was started with an aim to nurture technology enabled startups defining future of mobility. NSRCEL supports the program by identifying high-potential mobility startups, providing hands-on expert mentorship, and offering access to IIM Bangalore’s rich academic and entrepreneurial ecosystem

· Further, Mobility Challenge was initiated in June 2021 to explore new age technologies and help growth-stage startups to showcase their cutting-edge innovative solutions in the mobility space

· Nurture was started in 2023 as a Pre-Incubation Program for early-stage startups


