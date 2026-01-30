Maruti Suzuki onboards 5 more startups to scale new‑age technologies across business areas
- Awards paid Proof-of-Concept projects to five deep-tech startups
- Solutions include AI-based inspection for high-precision manufacturing, IoT-enabled workplace safety systems, and electric mobility for last-mile logistics
Maruti Suzuki India Limited
S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepr
Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Dir
Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO, NSRCEL, IIM-Bangalore said, “We are thankful to Maruti Suzuki for choosing NSRCEL as a partner for their incubation program. Our association is helping bridge the gap between cutting-edge innovation and real-world appl
Details of the startups and project areas:

Startup
Solution
AugurAI
AI-based visual inspection
Aatral
Eliminate visual defects through AI-assisted inspection and 3D digital validation, enabling suppliers to manufacture and supply zero-defect components to the company
Zen Mobility
For promoting use of electric mobility in logistics to make it more efficient and sustainable, especially for last-mile delivery of spare parts and accessories
Indus Vision
AI-powered visual inspection of finished vehicles to ensure higher-quality output and minimize human-error
Proxgy
Enhance employee safety on the shopfloor through advanced IoT and smart wearables that monitor conditions in real time and alert employees before an incident happens. For crane-lifting areas, the AI system spots unsafe situations early and can automatically alert worker
Maruti Suzuki's Innovation Programs
The Company has built multiple programs that provide the right direction and support to startups in developing innovative solutions to help solve business problems. In the journey of 7 years, around 6,400 startups have been screened, over 220 startups were engaged and 32 of these startups have been onboarded as partners delivering value to our business.
· Maruti Suzuki Accelerator was launched in January 2019. Through this program, Maruti Suzuki fosters open innovation in the automobile manufacturing and mobility space.
· Later in August 2020, Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program was started with an aim to nurture technology enabled startups defining future of mobility. NSRCEL supports the program by identifying high-potential mobility startups, providing hands-on expert mentorship, and offering access to IIM Bangalore's rich academic and entrepreneurial ecosystem.
· Further, Mobility Challenge was initiated in June 2021 to explore new age technologies and help growth-stage startups to showcase their cutting-edge innovative solutions in the mobility space
· Nurture was started in 2023.