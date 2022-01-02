Maruti Suzuki sales dip 4 pct to 1,53,149 units in December 2021

India's largest passenger carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited today reported a 4 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales at 1,53,149 units in December 2021. It sold 1,60,226 units in December 2020.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 1,26,031 units, sales to other OEM of 4,838 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 22,280 units, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales dipped by 13.9 per cent against 146,480 units sold in December 2020.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market, the company said in a statement. It added, the Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The sales of Maruti Suzuki's mini cars, including Alto and S-Presso, declined 35 per cent to 16,320 units vs 24,927 during the same month last year. Its compact segment that comprises cars like Baleno, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Tour S, WagonR and Dzire slumped 11 per cent to 69,345 units vs 77,641 units sold in December 2020.

Maruti sold 1,204 units of mid-sized sedan Ciaz against 1,270 units sold in December 2020. The utility vehicle sales, which comprises Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, grew 5 per cent to 26,982 units vs 25,701 vehicles during the same period last period, Maruti said. Maruti Suzuki's exports jumped over two-fold to 22,280 units vs 9,938 units during the same month last year.

Besides, Maruti Suzuki in December 2021 announced that it will increase prices in January 2022 due to an increase in various input costs. The price hike shall vary for different models.