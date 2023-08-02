Live
- Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
- Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
- Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
- President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
- Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
- How to claim a 3-month YouTube Premium Subscription for free
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Unlimited Showroom in Habsiguda, no casualties
- How relevant is influencer marketing in Hospitality education curriculum
- Does the government read your WhatsApp chats? Find PIB Fact Check
- Bhitarkanika reopens for tourists after croc nesting season ends
Just In
Maruti Suzuki steers SUV sales in July
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its total sales increased by three per cent at 1,81,630 units in July, led by robust demand for its utility...
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its total sales increased by three per cent at 1,81,630 units in July, led by robust demand for its utility vehicle product range. The company, which had dispatched a total of 1,75,916 units to its dealers in July 2022, became the leading player in the SUV space last month with a market share of 24.6 per cent. Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said its wholesales increased by 4 per cent year-on-year to 66,701 units in July. The automaker had dispatched 63,851 units to its dealers in July 2022. Domestic sales rose marginally to 50,701 units last month, from 50,500 units in the year-ago period, the South Korean automaker said in a statement.
Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said the company led the SUV segment in July with sales volume of 46,620 units. He noted that the company's market share in the SUV space has grown from 7.1 per cent in July last year to 24.6 per cent by July-end this year.