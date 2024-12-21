Maruti Suzuki teases its first eBorn Electric SUV; Signals robust EV ecosystem for seamless ownership experience

Live
- Maruti Suzuki to introduce its first eBorn - e VITARA, in India at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
- The e Vitara is built on the HEARTECT-e platform specially designed for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV).
- Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and advanced safety features - e VITARA to offer a superior driving experience.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, is poised to transform electric mobility in India. The company will showcase its production ready eBorn SUV, the e VITARA at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The e VITARA is a global model manufactured in India for the world, recently unveiled by Suzuki Motor Corporation at Milan, Italy.
Speaking on the announcement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The e VITARA is a testament of our unwavering commitment to sustainable mobility and technological innovation. With decades of automotive expertise, we have combined advanced electric technology with a customer-first approach to deliver something truly transformative. At Maruti Suzuki, we have always believed that to promote EV adoption, we need to create a holistic ecosystem that simplifies customers' battery electric vehicle ownership journey.”
He further added, “A critical barrier to the adoption of EVs is the lack of accessible charging. To tackle this issue, we are committed to introduce a reliable and comprehensive EV ecosystem alongside the e VITARA. This will include home charging solutions as well as a nationwide network of fast chargers available at Maruti Suzuki dealerships and service touchpoints. Our goal is to make EVs accessible, convenient, and appealing to a broader set of customers, and this is exactly what we have set out to achieve with the e VITARA.”
Inspired by the concept of an "Emotional Versatile Cruiser," e VITARA seamlessly blends advanced technology with a contemporary design. Strategically positioned to cater to the evolving market requirements and customer needs, the e VITARA will introduce new-age EV performance into the Indian automotive market.