Masqati Dairy Products collaborates with American Pecans for its New Summer Delights

American pecans, known for their rich taste, buttery texture, and impressive nutrition profile, take centre stage in an exciting new collaboration with Masqati Dairy Products Limited. This partnership introduces a delicious twist on classic desserts and snacks, all infused with the nutty goodness of premium American pecans.

From indulgent frozen treats and drinks to savoury innovations, this launch showcases the remarkable versatility of pecans in Indian cuisine. The newly introduced line-up includes:

1. Chocolate Pecan Ice Cream

2. Banana Pecan Shake

3. Pecan Curd/Yogurt Raita

4. Pecan Biscuit Sticks

5. Butter Pecan Ice Cream

6. Caramel Roasted Pecan Nuts

Promotion will be carried out across Masqati outlets in Hyderabad, allowing consumers to experience these innovative offerings first-hand and discover the unique flavour of American pecans.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Khalid Masqati, Masqati Dairy Products Limited, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with American Pecans to bring our customers a premium and innovative sweet and savoury experience. The natural richness and crunch of American pecans perfectly complement the creamy indulgence Masqati’s product range is known for. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to quality and excellence.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative for the American Pecan Council, said, “With their natural goodness and versatility, pecans have become an integral part of modern diets across the globe. We envisage similar trends in India and foresee immense potential for pecans. The demand is only going to increase as more discerning Indian consumers discover this amazing nut, its health benefits, its taste, and ways to incorporate pecans into their daily routines. We are delighted to be partnering with Masqati Dairy Products Limited, known for their high-quality offerings. These new creations beautifully showcase the adaptability of pecans in Indian food formats, both sweet and savoury.”

This collaboration marks an important step in expanding pecan awareness and availability in India, especially among young, health-conscious consumers, culinary innovators, and wellness-focused brands.

About American Pecans

American pecans are grown by multi-generational family farmers across 15 southern U.S. states. Backed by the American Pecan Council, the industry is committed to promoting pecans’ culinary potential and health benefits. From gourmet chefs to home kitchens, American Pecans are being increasingly embraced across the globe for their distinctive taste and versatility.