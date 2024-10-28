Mayuri and Porter Join Forces to Accelerate the Adoption of Electric Vehicles in the Logistics Sector

New Delhi/Bangalore, 28 October 2024: Mayuri, a pioneer in the electric vehicle industry, is delighted to announce its collaboration with Porter, a well-known on-demand logistics platform to deliver L3 and L5 e-Carts. The pilot project will be facilitated in Delhi and Bangalore with the initial projection of delivering 500 vehicles per month in respective cities. The strategic partnership highlights both companies' vision to provide eco-friendly options for quick delivery services in the cities.

The significant milestone will bring Mayuri’s expertise to Bangalore and capitalize on the increasing demand for small-size and sustainable transportation by expanding Porter’s user base. The rising demand for quick delivery services in the Bangalore market has led the companies to come together to scale up operations and increase the market share by potentially exceeding from initial fleet of 500 to 1,000 vehicles per month in each city. Furthermore, it will enhance Porter’s offerings by incorporating EVs into its fleet and benefit both companies.



With this, Mayuri aspires to transform the logistics industry with the introduction of a group of electric vehicles, providing eco-friendly and quick & effective delivery options. The collaboration is expected to create job opportunities for drivers and logistics professionals with a guaranteed minimum daily income of ₹1,100, with the potential to earn up to ₹4,000 per day as Porter riders using Mayuri e-Carts. It also ensures riders that their vehicle EMIs will be covered, providing them with stable and secure employment. Additionally, this partnership will contribute to improved air quality and reduced carbon emissions, supporting India's sustainability goals.



Elated on the occasion, Nitin Kapoor, Managing Director, Saera Electric Auto Limited, said, “We are happy to partner with one of the leading companies in India providing logistics services to people across cities. With this, we aim to capture the Bangalore market and showcase Mayuri’s expertise in offering a diverse range of commercial utility vehicles designed for both short-distance quick commerce and intra-city delivery operations. Our e-Loaders and e-Delivery Vans are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient, eco-friendly transportation solutions. Moreover, this reflects our commitment to providing eco-friendly and technologically advanced vehicles that cater to the needs of Indian consumers. We will continue to work towards meeting the needs and demands of our customers.”



The partnership represents a significant step towards revolutionizing the logistics industry in India by combining innovative technology with sustainable practices for quick delivery options. With Saera Electric Auto Limited and Porter working together, the future of electric vehicle logistics looks promising for Bangalore and beyond.

