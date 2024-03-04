Live
Mcap rises byRs 65,302 cr at top-7 cos
The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms climbed Rs65,302.5 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers
New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms climbed Rs65,302.5 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers. Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 663.35 points or 0.90 per cent, and NSE Nifty jumped 165.7 points or 0.74 per cent. Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivatives segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.
From the top-10 pack, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers, while Reliance Industries, Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) faced erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap). The market valuation of TCS climbed Rs19,881.39 crore to Rs14,85,912.36 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs15,672.82 crore, taking its valuation to Rs7,60,481.54 crore.