Mcap shoots over 1-yr high of Rs 467L cr

Mcap shoots over 1-yr high of Rs 467L cr
Highlights

New Delhi: India’s listed firms breached a one-year high in market capitalisation (mcap) as it climbed past Rs467 lakh crore, fuelled by renewed...

New Delhi: India’s listed firms breached a one-year high in market capitalisation (mcap) as it climbed past Rs467 lakh crore, fuelled by renewed foreign investor buying and growing expectations of an India-US trade deal.

In the past eight sessions, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been net buyers in six, investing over Rs4,000 crore in the secondary market. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have invested over Rs18,000 crore.

The rally was fuelled by festive demand ahead of Dhanteras, improved corporate earnings prospects and a sustained decline in crude oil prices, which bolstered overall macro sentiment, analysts said.

