Medistep Healthcare IPO Fully Subscribed | Allotment & Listing Details
Medistep Healthcare IPO fully subscribed on August 8. Check IPO allotment date, listing on NSE Emerge, and grey market price updates. Raise ₹16.10 crore at ₹43 per share.
The IPO of Medistep Healthcare Ltd, which makes sanitary pads and energy powders, was fully subscribed in just one hour on August 8. The IPO will close on August 12.
Investors applied for 62.64 lakh shares, but only 37.44 lakh shares were for sale. This means the IPO was 1.67 times oversubscribed by 11:03 am on day one.
The company wants to raise ₹16.10 crore by selling shares at ₹43 each. Minimum buying is two lots of 6,000 shares.
The shares will be listed on NSE’s SME platform called Emerge.
The money will be used to buy new machines to grow the factory, pay for daily expenses, and other company needs.
Medistep Healthcare’s Managing Director, Girdhari Lal Prajapati, said the funds will help the company grow in India and other countries. The demand for health and hygiene products is rising.
Important Dates:
- Subscription: August 8 to August 12
- Allotment: August 13
- Refunds Start: August 14
- Shares in Demat Accounts: August 14
- Listing on NSE Emerge: August 18