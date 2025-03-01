Medtronic and Philips partner to upskill 300+ Clinicians in Structural Heart Imaging in India

Medtronic, a leader in medical technology and Philips, a leader in health technology announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in India, to educate and train cardiologists and radiologists on advanced imaging techniques for structural heart diseases. This partnership aims to upskill 300+ clinicians in multi-modality imaging such as echocardiography (echo) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), especially for End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients.

The training program will combine didactic sessions with hands-on experience delivered on Philips’ cutting-edge ultrasound and MRI systems, under the guidance of renowned international and Indian experts. 15 key medical institutions have been identified specializing in structural heart procedures for these educational workshops.

Speaking on the collaboration Mandeep Singh Kumar, Managing Director and Vice President of Medtronic India said, “We are excited to partner with Philips to bring this innovative training initiative to life. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to improving patient outcomes, particularly for those with chronic kidney disease and ESRD. By providing specialized training and advanced imaging solutions, we aim to equip healthcare professionals with the tools they need to enhance the precision of TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) procedures and ultimately improve patient care."

“At Philips, every effort we make is centered on providing better care for more people and this partnership with Medtronic is another step towards our goal. By focusing on innovation and education in structural heart imaging across India, we aim to address the rapid advancements in multi-modality imaging through continuous learning. Our objective is to empower clinicians with advanced techniques such as echocardiography and MRI, leading to more accurate diagnoses and improved care outcomes, especially for ESRD patients”, said Bharath Sesha, Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent. “As India's healthcare landscape progresses to address its high disease burden, we remain committed to enhancing clinical expertise and making a meaningful impact on patient care”.

With the rising incidence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in India, adding approximately 2.2 lakh* new cases of ESRD each year, and global studies** indicating that 9.5% of ESRD patients with Aortic Stenosis can benefit from advanced imaging technologies during Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), there is a critical need for advanced diagnostic solutions and specialized training for clinicians.

Medtronic transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system recently celebrated a significant milestone: 20 years since its first-in-human procedure in 2004. This landmark achievement underscores Medtronic's unwavering commitment to continuous innovation and commercialization in the field of cardiovascular care. Over the past two decades, Medtronic has introduced a series of groundbreaking TAVR systems in India, consistently pushing the boundaries of minimally invasive heart valve replacement and improving patient outcomes.

Philips's AI-driven software, capable of analyzing aortic anatomy using data obtained from 3D transesophageal echocardiography (3D TEE) and MRI, eliminates the need for radiopaque contrast agents. This innovation is particularly advantageous for safeguarding kidney health, as contrast agents can be nephrotoxic and pose a significant risk of further deteriorating kidney function in ESRD patients. By enabling clinicians to use alternate imaging approaches, the partnership will significantly improve both the duration and quality of life for these patients.

*Source - Introduction of Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program (PMNDP)