Megha City Gas opens its 60th CNG station in Mahbubnagar 

Mahabubnagar: Megha City Gas Distribution Private Limited (MCGDPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), has inaugurated its 1st CNG station, Highway 79 Gas Station, situated on NH 44 at Jadcherla, in Mahbubnagar district, Telangana.

Justice A Venkateshwara Reddy, Judge, Telangana High Court, has inaugurated the station. Mahbubnagar is the first of 15 geographic areas (GAs) that the company won in the recent 11th CGD Bidding Round held by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). Highway 79 Gas Station is located on the outskirts of Jadcherla town on the Hyderabad-Bangalore National Highway (NH-44). The station will supply dependable, affordable, and environmentally friendly CNG 24x7 for cars, autos, buses, and trucks.

MCGDPL is executing CGD projects in 22 geographical areas across 62 districts in the country, covering 10 states. The states are Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. It has already laid over 2,300 km of MDPE line and 600 km of steel pipelines in different locations. The company now operates 60 CNG stations and over 80,000 domestic household connections. For implementing CGD, the company will be investing Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years.

MeghaGas CEO Venkatesh Palimpati said at this event, "Megha City Gas Distribution is proud to open its 60th MeghaGas CNG station in India, the Highway 79 Gas Station at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar. This gives people of the district full access to CNG 24x7. Further, this is the very first CNG station in the 11th round GAs allocated to MeghaGas. MCGDPL will be investing over 10,000 crores to build CGD networks across the 22 GAs it won, providing consumers with access to affordable energy right at their doorstep."