MEIL begins Polavaram tunnel excavation work

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering Company Limited (MEIL), the city-based infrastructure major, on Friday announced that it started the excavation work for pressure tunnels of the Polavaram hydroelectric power station.

The Andhra Pradesh government has expedited work on the crucial 960 MW hydropower plant in the Polavaram multipurpose project. The government is determined to deliver the fruits of the project to the people of the State with a definite plan to complete the project on time, MEIL said. Accordingly, MEIL has expedited the construction of the hydropower plant with the help of government to complete the construction work on time and deliver the project results to the people.

The hydroelectric power station is being built with a capacity of 960 MW of hydroelectric capacity. It will have 12 vertical Keplan turbines with a capacity of 80 MW each. For these, 12 pressure tunnels have to be dug. Each tunnel is 145 meters long and 9 meters deep. These will have 12 generator transformers, each with a capacity of 100 MW. For the power project, a 206 m long approach channel, 294 m wide, will have to be dug.

Every year, 3,000 TMC of water from the Godavari River goes waste into the sea. This is much higher than the water consumed in the joint State of Andhra Pradesh. If this water is utilized, the State has the potential to develop and move forward in all sectors, the infra major said.

The project will store 194 TMC of water, once construction is completed. Out of this, 120 TMC of water is used for hydropower generation and irrigation purposes. The remaining 70 TMCs are stored.