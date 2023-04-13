  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Mercedes-Benz clocks 37% sales growth in FY23

Mercedes-Benz clocks 37% sales growth in FY23
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India continued its strong sales momentum with sales of 16,497 units during 2022-23, representing an upswing...

Hyderabad: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India continued its strong sales momentum with sales of 16,497 units during 2022-23, representing an upswing of 37 per cent from 12,071 units a year ago. It sold 4697 units during January-March 2023, growing by 17 per cent YoY.

The highlight of January-March 2023 sales was the outstanding growth of the TEV portfolio at 107 per cent, comprising the GLS, S-Class, EQS, AMG, S-Class Maybach and GLS Maybach.

The core sedan portfolio comprising the C-Class and E-Class LWB grew by a strong 27 per cent, comprising 30 per cent of the company's March quarter volumes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X