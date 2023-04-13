Mercedes-Benz clocks 37% sales growth in FY23

Hyderabad: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India continued its strong sales momentum with sales of 16,497 units during 2022-23, representing an upswing of 37 per cent from 12,071 units a year ago. It sold 4697 units during January-March 2023, growing by 17 per cent YoY.

The highlight of January-March 2023 sales was the outstanding growth of the TEV portfolio at 107 per cent, comprising the GLS, S-Class, EQS, AMG, S-Class Maybach and GLS Maybach.

The core sedan portfolio comprising the C-Class and E-Class LWB grew by a strong 27 per cent, comprising 30 per cent of the company's March quarter volumes.