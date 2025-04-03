Mercedes-Benz India expands India footprint as private consumption rises

New Delhi: As private consumption rises in tier 2 and 3 cities amid a resilient economy, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday announced to expand its footprint in two future potential growth markets in the country.

Mercedes-Benz sold a record 19,565 new cars in 2024, clocking its best year in 30 years’ history in the country. In 2023, the company had sold 17,408 units.

Now, the carmaker has inaugurated new state-of-art luxury facilities in Faridabad and Agra.

The company said in a statement that it will strengthen its presence in other key markets like Kanpur and Varanasi in the coming months, underlining the growing importance of Uttar Pradesh as a key region with potential growth possibilities.

“Agra is an important market for Mercedes-Benz, having an affluent customer base and an increasing demand for Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The aspirations of customers in Agra are evolving fast, as we witness a strong affinity for our ultra-luxury portfolio in the market,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Mercedes-Benz already has a strong presence in Uttar Pradesh with a luxury facility in Lucknow.

The automaker has the largest luxury network, with over 100 luxury touchpoints spread across more than 50 cities.

Last month, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Mercedes-Benz India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance India’s manufacturing ecosystem, road safety, and environmental sustainability.

The collaboration will focus on creating structured programmes that provide startups with infrastructure, mentorship, funding opportunities, and market linkages. The initiative will also facilitate international collaborations and ensure knowledge exchange to drive long-term impact.

The luxury car maker plans to unveil at least eight new models in 2025. According to Iyer, the company “will focus on product portfolio and increase luxury touch points across India”.

The German automobile manufacturer aims to invest Rs 450 crore in India over the next three years, and aims to launch 20 new touch-points by the end of this year alone. Mercedes-Benz India also plans to launch its much-awaited model 'AMG GLE 53 Coupe' by Q2 this year.



