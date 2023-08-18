  • Menu
Mercedes unveils GLC SUV in Hyderabad

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India, on Thursday launched the ‘New GLC’, a mid-size luxury SUV in Hyderabad. The new SUV has received 1,500 bookings across India, with around 150 bookings in Hyderabad.

The luxury SUV will be offered with two powertrains: The GLC 300 (petrol) and the GLC 220d (diesel). The GLC 300 is priced at Rs 73.5 lakhs and the GLC 220d is priced at Rs 74.5 lakhs.

“We have launched New GLC SUV in Hyderabad and it is the most advanced GLC with significant product enhancements which are now standard, making it a highly desirable product. The bookings from country and Hyderabad, shows the love and wait for the SUV,” said Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

