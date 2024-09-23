Metal Power Analytical launches Metavision-8i; brings premium metal analysis to value-conscious Indian businesses

● By offering high-end specifications and features coupled with ultra-low operating costs, Metal Power aims to enhance the export potential of the Indian metal industry



Metal Power Analytical Pvt. Ltd. (MPA), a leading Indian manufacturer of analytical instruments, today announced the launch of its latest product - the Metavision-8i. This innovative optical emission spectrometer (OES) is designed to provide the increasingly quality-conscious Indian metal industry with affordable, high-performance elemental analysis capabilities, allowing even MSMEs to make a leap up the value chain.

Traditionally, high-quality Optical Emission Spectrometer (OES) systems have been expensive for smaller manufacturers, which has limited their access to high-performance elemental analysis, and limited their access to high-value markets, both domestically and in exports. This latest innovation will help such MSMEs and businesses across stages get access to the high-specification solutions, helping them lower operating costs, while enhancing their ability to qualify for both domestic OEM contracts and export opportunities.





“Since its inception, Metal Power has been at the forefront of building innovations that benefit businesses across all stages. Our experience for over 35 years in the industry have given us a deep understanding of both the complexities as well as the value levers of metal analysis, and we strive to develop solutions that are both innovative and economical. Our latest product can analyse pure metals up to 99.98% and is set to redefine the market standard, offering unmatched quality, advanced features, and exceptional value, helping us to capture a significant market share,” said Mukund Pant, Managing Director at Metal Power Analytical.





By introducing a more advanced and yet economical alternative to available segment options, Metavision-8i will empower businesses to improve their product quality and enhance their overall competitiveness. Offering segment-first features and performance levels, including those hereto limited to top-end models, the Metavision-8i aims to become the go-to solution for industries seeking high-end performance while not compromising capital budgets. The product offers unparalleled precision and accuracy in elemental analysis, making it a critical tool for identifying and preventing defects and rework. Its dual-optics, multi-base capabilities, and dedicated high-resolution DUV optics design allows it to help generate precise and low-ppm analysis of critical elements. Additionally, harnessing the prowess of CMOS detectors enables high sensitivity, faster processing speed, and lower spectral noise for users to achieve best-in-class results.

