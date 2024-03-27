Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Mfg sector worst hit by ransomeware attacks
New Delhi: India’s manufacturing industry witnessed the most ransomware extortion in 2023, according to a global report.The report by Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 is based on incident data from more than 250 organisations and more than 600 incidents.It examined 3,998 posts from leak sites -- platforms where threat actors publicly disclose stolen data as a means of coercing victims into paying ransom -- from various ransomware groups.
Globally, a 49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase was seen in multi-extortion ransomware attacks from 2022 - 2023, while in India manufacturing sector was the worst hit.
In a statement Anil Valluri, MD and VP, India and SAARC, Palo Alto Networks, said: "In India, the manufacturing sector has emerged as the primary target for ransomware attacks over the past year.