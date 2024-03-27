Mfg sector worst hit by ransomeware attacks

New Delhi: India’s manufacturing industry witnessed the most ransomware extortion in 2023, according to a global report.The report by Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 is based on incident data from more than 250 organisations and more than 600 incidents.It examined 3,998 posts from leak sites -- platforms where threat actors publicly disclose stolen data as a means of coercing victims into paying ransom -- from various ransomware groups.

Globally, a 49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase was seen in multi-extortion ransomware attacks from 2022 - 2023, while in India manufacturing sector was the worst hit.

In a statement Anil Valluri, MD and VP, India and SAARC, Palo Alto Networks, said: "In India, the manufacturing sector has emerged as the primary target for ransomware attacks over the past year.