  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Mfg sector worst hit by ransomeware attacks

Mfg sector worst hit by ransomeware attacks
x
Highlights

New Delhi: India’s manufacturing industry witnessed the most ransomware extortion in 2023, according to a global report.The report by Palo Alto...

New Delhi: India’s manufacturing industry witnessed the most ransomware extortion in 2023, according to a global report.The report by Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 is based on incident data from more than 250 organisations and more than 600 incidents.It examined 3,998 posts from leak sites -- platforms where threat actors publicly disclose stolen data as a means of coercing victims into paying ransom -- from various ransomware groups.

Globally, a 49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase was seen in multi-extortion ransomware attacks from 2022 - 2023, while in India manufacturing sector was the worst hit.

In a statement Anil Valluri, MD and VP, India and SAARC, Palo Alto Networks, said: "In India, the manufacturing sector has emerged as the primary target for ransomware attacks over the past year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X