MGverse, Metaverse platform of MG Motor

New Delhi: Automaker MG Motor on Monday said it has launched a Metaverse platform MGverse to provide an immersive experience to its customers and stakeholders through multiple arenas.

With the initiative, the brand aims to bring the company's customers, partners, and employees together to work, play, engage, collaborate, co-create, socialise and shop.

It will enable users to transcend beyond the restrictions of screens and the boundaries of distance into a future where everyone can be present together to create new possibilities and experience new things.

"Digital technologies have advanced faster than any other innovation in human history. MGverse is a step forward where users can interact with visualised data, just like in the real world," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta noted.

The company is aiming to provide customers with immersive experiences at every touchpoint, he added.