Minimalist receives Rs 110 Crores funding to further strengthen R&D

Minimalist, a new-age homegrown skincare brand, has raised Series A funding of Rs 110 crore (~US$15 million) through multiple international investors in just nine months of its inception. This milestone validates the brand as a forerunner in the personal care segment. The round was led by Sequoia Capital India, with participation from Unilever Ventures.

The brand plans to utilize the funds to enhance its infrastructure and R&D capabilities, launch in global markets, as well as double down on its content creation efforts by sharing well-researched knowledge about skin care with its consumers.



Launched in 2020 by Mohit and Rahul Yadav, Minimalist, which is a mission-driven brand committed to bringing high levels of efficacy and transparency to the personal care segment, is rapidly gaining popularity due to its values and ethos.



So far, they have served over 1 million customers and is the fastest-growing skincare brand in India. Their products are popular among both women and men looking for solutions to acne, pigmentation, excess sebum, dull skin etc. 82.7 per cent of their customers rate them as excellent - with their Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Salicylic Acid & AHA PHA BHA peel being cult favorites.



Speaking about the fundraise, Mohit Yadav, Co-founder - Minimalist, said, "Consumers today are looking beyond marketing claims and are seeking efficacy-based skincare products. Our growth so far proves that a radical change in the skincare industry is underway. Together with our customers, we are creating 'Skincare 2.0' by offering proven solutions driven by scientific innovations."



Having a portfolio of diverse skin care and hair care products, the brand retails through its own website, along with e-commerce giants like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, Myntra, and numerous other marketplaces.



Minimalist currently offers 20 products ranging from serums, toners, face acids, and moisturizers that are well researched, backed by proven science, safe, effective, mindfully created, and suited for all skin types.



Sequoia Capital India operates in India and Southeast Asia, where they actively partner with founders across sectors from idea to IPO. Unilever Ventures is the venture capital arm of British multinational consumer goods company Unilever PLC that invests in fast-growing companies across consumer and enterprise technology.





