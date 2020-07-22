Ministry of Railways organizes Pre-application Conference on Private Train Project

Ministry of Railways today organized a Pre-application Conference on Private Train Project. The conference received an overwhelming response with participation of around 16 prospective Applicants.

Ministry of Railways has invited 12 Requests for Qualifications for private participation in the operation of passenger train services over 109 Origin Destination pair of routes through the introduction of 151 modern Trains. These trains will be in addition to the existing trains.

Ministry of Railways in a statement said that this is the first initiative of private investment for running Passenger Trains over Indian Railway Network. The project would entail a private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore. It said multiple operators in train operations will create competition and improve service delivery. The initiative is also intended at reducing the demand-supply deficit in the passenger transportation sector.

During the conference, issues and concerns raised by the prospective Applicants were discussed and clarifications were provided. The Ministry also clarified that trains to be operated under the project can be either purchased or taken on lease by the private entities. It was also informed that risks with regard to the operation of trains will be allocated to the parties in an equitable manner.

The second pre-application conference is scheduled for August 12, 2020.