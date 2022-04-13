Mirae launches one-stop trading platform, m.Stock

Hyderabad: Financial services provider, Mirae Asset launched investment platform, m.Stock, a state-of-the-art for in the capital markets across the world. This new product combines seamless access to all trading and investment products under one roof paired with a 'zero brokerage and without commission' model, for both seasoned traders as well as novice investors.

Arun Chaudhry, Director and Chief Business Officer, Mirae Asset, said: "We are extremely excited to bring m.Stock, a global platform which is simple, smart, safe, and intuitive platform. I would also like to reiterate that no matter how unbelievable the pricing may sound it is true, this comes with no catch."

Jisang Yoo, CEO, Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd, said: "m.Stock from Mirae Asset will cement our relationship with local audiences, while also redefining pricing models in the capital markets not just in India but globally as well. It is a product that will lead the change in the investment management industry for Mirae Asset."