Mkts snap 3-day rally on profit-booking

Mumbai: Snapping its three-day gaining streak, benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 387 points on Friday due to profit-taking in blue-chip shares HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank even as Adani group shares rallied after a favourable Sebi order. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 387.73 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 82,626.23. During the day, it dropped 528.04 points or 0.63 per cent to 82,485.92. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 96.55 points or 0.38 per cent to 25,327.05.

Banking, FMCG, and IT shares fell due to profit-taking while energy, realty, and metal shares emerged as gainers. Among Sensex firms, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Titan, Trent, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the major laggards. However, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, SBI, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

All Adani group stocks, including Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions rallied up to 13 per cent after markets regulator Sebi cleared billionaire Gautam Adani and his group of stock manipulation allegations made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. Sebi probe found that fund transfer between group companies did not fall foul of any regulation. Shares of Adani Power zoomed 12.40 per cent. The stock hit its 52-week high level during the day. Adani Total Gas surged 7.35 per cent, Adani Green Energy jumped 5.33 per cent, Adani Enterprises Ltd climbed 5.04 per cent, NDTV edged higher by 4.98 per cent and Adani Energy Solutions rallied 4.70 per cent on the BSE.

Sanghi Industries advanced 1.41 per cent, ACC climbed 1.21 per cent, Adani Ports went up by 1.09 per cent and Ambuja Cements (0.28 per cent).