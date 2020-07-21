MoD inks contract with BEML for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough for T-90 tanks

With an aim to boost 'Make in India' initiative of the Government, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday signed a contract with state-run Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough for Tank T-90 S/SK at an approximate cost of Rs 557 crore.

The contract ) for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough for Tank T-90 S/SK was signed by the Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence. The contract has Buy and Make (Indian) categorisation with a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content in make portion of the contract.

A mine plough is a device that helps tanks clear minefields. These mine ploughs will be fitted on T-90 Tanks of Indian Armoured Corps which will facilitate individual mobility to Tanks while negotiating a minefield. Mobility of Tank Fleet will enhance manifold, which in turn would extend the reach of Armoured Formation deep into enemy territory without becoming mine causality.

Defence Ministry said, with the induction of these 1,512 mine ploughs, planned to be completed by 2027, the combat capability of the Army will be further enhanced.