Modern modest wear brand Mashroo expands its offline footprint with 4 new stores in Mumbai & 1 in Hyderabad

Mashroo, India’s leading modern modest wear brand doubles down on their growth journey with 5 new store launches - four stores in Mumbai, and one in Hyderabad. This expansion brings Mashroo to a total store count to nine stores across India, reinforcing its commitment towards making premium modest fashion more accessible to India. The brand is also a market leader for thobes, and can be right attributed as the country’s foremost trendsetter in thobes.

The new stores are located at Mohammad Ali Road, Jogeshwari Vaishali Nagar (Mashroo Man), Jogeshwari Vaishali Nagar (Mashroo Woman), Mira Road in Mumbai and in Hyderabad Abids. These new additions to a portfolio of existing Mashroo stores in Byculla & Jogeshwari SV Road In Mumbai, Commercial street in Bangalore, and Tolichowki in Hyderabad, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in the modest fashion segment.

"Mashroo’s recent expansion demonstrates the rising need and inclination for modern, culturally inspired clothing, and we have long been at the forefront of reinventing modest fashion in India. We take pride in delivering consumers a seamless marriage of elegance and everyday wear by fusing tradition with current aesthetics. We are thrilled to provide Mashroo's flair and craftsmanship to even more Indian communities with the launch of our new stores," said Junaid Khan, Co-Founder & Chief of Designs, Mashroo.

Along with a strong presence in India, the brand is also loved globally, with a footprint in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and Zimbabwe along with distribution in over 30 countries worldwide.

Mashroo’s rapid expansion reflects the rising demand for modern and stylish modest wear in India. Mashroo has cultivated a strong customer base that is looking to blend tradition with contemporary aesthetics, and values both quality and cultural authenticity. The strategic choice of new locations is aimed at catering to diverse communities that resonate with Mashroo’s ethos. With these new stores, Mashroo continues to build a strong offline presence, complementing its digital footprint and reinforcing its reputation as India’s go-to brand for premium modest wear.

