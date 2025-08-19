Montra launches SCV dealership in Hyd

Hyderabad: Montra Electric, the clean mobility arm of the Murugappa Group, has launched its first exclusive electric Small Commercial Vehicle (e-SCV) dealership her. Operated by Sriram Harsha, this new facility is part of Montra Electric’s nationwide expansion to address the rising demand for sustainable and high-performance commercial electric mobility solutions. The dealership will showcase the EViator, Montra Electric’s category-defining e-SCV, designed for intercity logistics, market load operations, and efficient cargo movement. With best-in-class payload, intelligent telematics, and a low total cost of ownership, the EViator is tailored for the evolving needs of fleet operators and small businesses across India.