Motovolt Mobility Announces Major Expansion Plans to 200 Retail Touchpoints by March 2026





Motovolt's multi-utility vehicles, particularly the flagship M7 scooter, have emerged as the preferred choice for last-mile delivery partners due to their exceptional load-carrying capacity of up to 180 kg and industry-leading range of 166 km on a single charge.





As part of its expansion strategy, Motovolt is significantly investing in R&D to develop proprietary components, including motor controllers, vehicle control units, and battery management systems (BMS). The company has integrated German technology through its strategic partnership with eROCKIT, combining European engineering excellence with Indian manufacturing capabilities.





Sharing his thoughts on the expansion plan, Tushar Choudhary, Founder & CEO of Motovolt Mobility, said, "At Motovolt, we are revolutionising India's utility mobility segment by investing in indigenous technology - particularly motor controllers and BMS - while competitors rely on imported Chinese parts. We are targeting the massive 5-7 million utility two-wheeler market for goods and commercial transport, largely unaddressed by major OEMs. Our strategy focuses on tier 2/3 market penetration through customer-first touchpoints: experience centres, service hubs, dealer-led outlets, and comprehensive after-sales care. Strategic financing tie-ups with leading financial institutions ensure accessibility for small business owners, delivery partners, and entrepreneurs, enabling their transition to clean, efficient electric mobility without financial barriers."





Complementing the manufacturing expansion, Motovolt will double its retail network from the current 100 touchpoints to 200 by March 2026. The company will expand its touchpoints in all prominent EV markets. The expansion strategy targets both Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities to capture the growing demand for affordable electric mobility solutions.