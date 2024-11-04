Live
Mr. Itaru Otani Appointed New Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group
India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Itaru Otani as the new Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group.
Otani brings over three decades of experience with Yamaha Motor Company, having held key leadership roles across global markets, including Australia, Brazil, and Japan. With expertise spanning Sales, Marketing, and Corporate Strategy, he has consistently focused on Motorcycle Business Operations, strengthening Yamaha’s position worldwide. Prior to this role, Mr. Otani served as Chief General Manager, leading the Land Mobility Business Operations based out of Japan.
Commenting on his appointment, Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “It’s a privilege to lead Yamaha in a country as vibrant and full of potential as India. The aspirations of Indian consumers are evolving rapidly, and we see incredible opportunities to bring in products that blend Yamaha’s global expertise with the unique needs and desires of Indian riders. Our focus will be on promoting exciting, stylish and sporty two-wheelers that not only align with the market’s expectations but also set new benchmarks in design, quality, and innovation. I am looking forward to further strengthen Yamaha in India under ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign and drive forward our long-term vision by unlocking new avenues of growth in one of the world’s most dynamic two-wheeler markets.”