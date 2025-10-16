Live
Muhurat Trading 2025: Timings, History & Tips for Diwali Stock Market Session
Learn about Muhurat Trading 2025, the special one-hour stock market session on Diwali. Discover timings, history, and smart tips to trade during this auspicious period.
Muhurat means a lucky or special time. On Diwali evening, the stock market opens for one hour called Muhurat Trading. People believe trading during this time brings good luck and wealth.
When is Muhurat Trading in 2025?
Date: 21 October 2025
Time: 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM
All trades during this time will be settled normally.
History
Muhurat Trading started in 1957 at the Bombay Stock Exchange and continues today. Traders believe it is a good time to start fresh and bring success.
What Happens During Muhurat Trading?
The market opens for a short time on Diwali evening.
Many people trade shares during this hour.
The market usually feels positive and hopeful.
Who Should Join?
New investors can begin investing on this special day.
Experienced traders can take advantage of busy trading.
Long-term investors buy good stocks as a tradition.
Important Tips
Muhurat Trading is for good luck but does not guarantee profit.
The market can be busy and change quickly.
Always choose good stocks and follow your plan.
All trades made must be completed as usual.