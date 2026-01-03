Mumbai records over 1.5 L property registrations in 2025, highest in 14 yrs

New Delhi: Mumbai recorded 1,50,254 property registrations in 2025, the highest in 14 years, with stamp duty collections rising to Rs13,487 crore, also a 14 year peak, a report showed on Wednesday.

The report from Knight Frank India said the momentum held through year end with 14,447 registrations in December that generated Rs1,263 crore for the state exchequer, marking a 16 per cent year on year rise in registrations and an 11 per cent increase in stamp duty collections.

Sequentially, December registrations surged 18 per cent and stamp duty revenues climbed 22 per cent, with residential properties accounting for 80 per cent of December activity.

The rise of registrations in tandem with stamp duty collection underscored both volume-led strength and improving transaction values, the report noted.