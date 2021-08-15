Muthoot Finance’s new scheme for widowed mothers

Hyderabad : Muthoot Finance, gold loan company, through its corporate social responsibility wing Muthoot M George Foundation has initiated Muthoot Vivaha Kanuka in Hyderabad.

The objective of the program is to support widowed mothers to meet the matrimonial needs of their daughters and overcome financial limitations to secure their daughters' future. The event was attended by chief guest Mothe Srilatha-Deputy Mayor-GHMC.

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance Ltd said, "We at Muthoot Finance are committed to support and give back to the society.

The company has been providing financial support for the marriages of underprivileged families through Muthoot M George Foundation with the aim to support widowed women to get their daughters married and happily settled.

We look forward to continue with this initiative in the future as well" The scheme has already been implemented in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Under the project, the company has been providing financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to nine girls from Hyderabad.