My Home plans big as it celebrates 35 years

Hyderabad: MY Home Group, Hyderabad-based real estate company, has announced that by the end of this year it will achieve the milestone of 35 million square feet mark in total constructed space deliveries to its customers. On its 35th anniversary celebrations, the company had started online bookings and also introduced the virtual view of project sites (3D home visualisation).

As it is celebrating 35 years in business, the company is coming up with commercial project including the largest office space in Asia with over 27 million square feet at Kokapet, a villa project as 'My Home Ankura', and a premium lifestyle apartments complex 'My Home Tridasa' at Tellapur, Hyderabad.

The group has already delivered 27 million square feet of constructed space and will deliver another 8 million square feet of built up area this year. The company has achieved this feat with the dedicated work by 10,000 plus employees.

The company has so far completed over 25 projects covering the 35 million square feet of constructed space and sells around 4 million square feet every year. The group has a turnover of Rs 6,000 crore and the upcoming projects are to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore.

"I am filled with gratitude, as we reach our 35 years' milestone. Our successes are a testament to the values of hard work, dedication and entrepreneurial spirit, qualities that are central to our family's legacy. We have built quality homes for over 10,000 families and are coming up with various projects in the next few years," said Rameswar Rao Jupally, Chairman, My Home Group.

Also, we are constructing our dream project near Shamshabad, which is an environmental- friendly sustainable city that would be my contribution to future generations for a peaceful living, he added.

"We have always listened to the needs of our customers and constantly brought innovation into our projects to cater to their evolving needs. Keeping the pandemic in context, to aid our customers buy new homes from the convenience of their own homes, we have fast-tracked the introduction of digital solutions like 3D home visualisation and buying homes online," Shyam Rao Jupally, Managing Director, My Home Constructions, told the media here on Thursday.

Ramu Rao Jupally, Whole Time Director, My Home Group, said: "We are glad that we played at a substantial role in flying growth of Hyderabad real estate sector for the last three and half decades. As we accelerate from here, we want to reinforce our robust leadership in real estate sector and set new benchmarks in the industry".

Only with strong vision and deep philosophy, we at My Home have be continuously witnessing the progressive learning curve in terms of construction technologies, from brick and mortar technology to the latest pre-cast technology, platinum rated green projects to central cooling system to residential projects, he added.

Our residential projects echo the latest global lifestyle developments and amenities that have transformed the industry; be it introducing premium apartments with a swimming pool and terrace garden to Hyderabad market through My Home Fernhill in 1998 or introducing club house; bulk municipal water connections, jogging track at My Home Navadweepa in 2005 or introducing prepaid electrical connections, gas and maintenance systems and fiber to home connection at the first gated community with 2,000 plus flats at My Home Jewel in 2010, Ramu Rao said.