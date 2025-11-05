Nasscom Foundation, ONDC to digitally empower 200 women-led businesses in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Nasscom Foundation on Wednesday announced a collaboration with the ONDC Network to enable women entrepreneurs in Karnataka to join the mainstream of e-commerce.

Under the partnership, Nasscom on-boarded 200 women-led enterprises on the ONDC Network, providing them with access to expansive e-commerce markets, enabling new entrepreneurial opportunities, and accelerating business growth for India.

With a focus on sustainability, the initiative also supported sellers from sectors such as handicrafts, handloom, and manufacturing, helping them increase incomes and improve long-term business outcomes.

“India’s e-commerce market is slated to surpass the US to become the second largest globally by 2034, as per many industry reports. Yet, many small and medium sellers still lack the digital expertise needed to thrive in this space, limiting their growth opportunities, a scenario which is more skewed for women,” said Jyoti Sharma, CEO, Nasscom Foundation.

“Our collaboration with ONDC Network has helped bridge the digital divide by building capacities and empowering 200 women entrepreneurs to seamlessly enter and thrive in online marketplaces. By harnessing technology and skill development, we have provided them with a level playing field and access to sustainable market linkages to ultimately drive economic growth," she added.

The initiative has been implemented across 22 districts of Karnataka, including rural and urban regions of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Channapatna, Belgaum, Udupi, etc.

It addresses the significant challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, including limited market access, lack of digital and financial skills, and no prior e-commerce experience.

As part of the initiative, women entrepreneurs received on-ground support through training, cataloguing, and GST registration.

The programme also built their capacities, connected them with stakeholders, and ensured regular governance for problem-solving and quality control.

Through the right tools, skills, and resources, the initiative equipped women entrepreneurs with essential tools to compete in the modern business landscape, amplifying their market presence and driving sustainable growth.

“Every woman entrepreneur carries a story of resilience, determination, and aspiration. Through this collaboration with Nasscom Foundation, ONDC Network is providing the digital infrastructure that enables enterprises to access wider markets and strengthen their businesses. The true transformation lies in the way these women are adopting digital tools, building new skills, and embracing new opportunities to grow their ventures,” said Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO at ONDC.