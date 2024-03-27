Live
NBCC earns record Rs 1,905 crore in e-auction for commercial space in Delhi’s WTC
NBCC (India) Ltd said on Wednesday that it has recorded its highest-ever revenue of Rs 1,905 crore with the sale of 4.8 lakh sq ft of commercial space in the 25th e-auction for WTC Nauroji Nagar in South Delhi.
Power Finance Corporation Limited, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited and Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited are the major organizations that bought space during this e-auction.
Out of the total area sold, around 4.38 lakh square feet having a value of approximately Rs 1,740 crore have been sold to PSU entities. The total number of successful bidders was five, out of which three were PSU bidders and two private entities. The sale marks a significant milestone for the company and demonstrates the exceptional demand for premium commercial space in India's capital, according to the NBCC statement.
Public sector construction giant NBCC has sold a total commercial inventory of over 30 lakh sqft through 25 e-auctions so far for a total value of over Rs 12,100 crore.
The landmark WTC (World Trade Centre) project has attracted marquee buyers across various industries. The project is rapidly progressing towards completion with more than 94 per cent of physical progress achieved, the company said.
World Trade Centre has been redeveloped as a commercial centre having approximately 34 lakhs square feet of commercial built-up area which is being constructed in place of 628 old government housing quarters at Nauroji Nagar in South Delhi.