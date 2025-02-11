NBCC reports 25 pc rise in Q3 profit, announces interim dividend

Mumbai: Navratna public sector unit NBCC (India) Limited on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter (Q3 FY25), reaching Rs 138.48 crore compared to Rs 110.74 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3 FY24).

The company’s revenue from operations also saw strong growth with 16.65 per cent growth to Rs 2,826.96 crore, up from Rs 2,423.52 crore in the year-ago period.

The increase in revenue was driven by higher project execution and improved operational performance, according to its stock exchange filing.

NBCC also declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.53 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The date for dividend payment has been set for February 18.

At the operating level, EBITDA rose 22 per cent (on-year) to Rs 142 crore as compared to Rs 116.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

The EBITDA margin also improved slightly to 5 per cent from 4.8 per cent YoY.

The company's basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 increased to Rs 0.51 as compared to Rs 0.41 YoY and Rs 0.45 in the previous quarter.

On a standalone basis, NBCC’s profit surged 37 per cent YoY to Rs 128.60 crore, up from Rs 93.67 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Standalone revenue grew by 6.73 per cent YoY to Rs 2,047.77 crore as compared to Rs 1,918.60 crore in the year-ago period.

NBCC shares fell 5.47 per cent to Rs 85.33 on the BSE on Tuesday, ahead of the results announcement.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market ended the day by losing over 1 per cent as investors reacted negatively to the latest steel tariff measures by US President Donald Trump.

The Sensex finished the session by losing 1,018.20 points, or 1.32 per cent at 76,293.60.

The Nifty also followed the same pattern and closed at 23,071.80 by dropping 309.80 points, or 1.32 per cent.

According to market experts, the uncertainty around US trade policies and the impact of tariffs on global trade have led to weak investor sentiment.