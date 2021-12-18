NCC, NHAI sign Memorandum of Understanding to reuse plastic wastes

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reuse plastic wastes collected by NCC Cadets during Puneet Sagar Abhiyan and other Swachhta activities. These plastics will be used for the construction of roads by NHAI throughout the country.

The plastic wastes collected is planned to be handed over to NHAI which they can use in road construction. The MoU between NCC and NHAI has been signed and exchanged by Director General NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and Chief General Manager, NHAI Mr Sushil Kumar Mishra.

To promote and create favourable conditions for environmental safety, NCC has initiated a nationwide campaign Puneet Sagar Abhiyan to clean seashores/beaches off the plastic & other wastes along the seashores and increase awareness about the importance of keeping the seashores free from plastic wastes.

The Campaign aims to propagate the message of 'Importance of clean seashores/beaches' amongst the local population and future generations. A total of 3,40,000 cadets from 127 Coastal Area NCC Units are participating in the month-long activity. So far, the NCC cadets at different locations have collected plastic wastes amounting to almost six tons from these areas.

The National Cadet Corps has also approached IITs and NIITs for their cooperation in recycling and gainful utilisation of the plastic wastes collected. IIT Kharagpur has already agreed to extend its technical expertise in this. The National Cadet Corps is also approaching NGOs who are involved in the recycling of plastic wastes, one of whom, Odisha Yuva Chetana Sangathhan has already agreed to provide assistance.