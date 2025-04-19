NCLAT sets aside BCCI, Riju Raveendran’s plea

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside the appeals filed by BCCI and Riju Raveendran seeking withdrawal of insolvency proceedings against Byju’s and consider the settlement between the debt-ridden edtech firm and the apex cricket body. They had challenged the order passed by the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, which had on February 10, 2025 directed to place their settlement offer before the new Committee of Creditors (CoC), in which US-based Glas Trust, the trustee for lenders to which Byju’s owes $1.2 billion, is a member.

A two-member Chennai bench of the NCLAT comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain and Jatindranath Swain upheld the directions passed by the NCLT and said the settlement proposal was filed after the formation of CoC, hence as the provisions of section 12 A of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, it requires the approval of the lender’s body. Both BCCI and Riju have contended that since the application under Section 12A was filed before the constitution of the CoC.