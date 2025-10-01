NESTLÉ INDIA SIGNS MOU WITH MINISTRY OF FOOD PROCESSING INDUSTRIES AT WORLD FOOD INDIA SUMMIT

Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India, stated, “The signing of this MoU with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries underscores Nestlé India's commitment to investments in the food processing sector in green field and brown field projects, in Odisha and existing manufacturing locations within the time frame of next 2 to 3 years. This is also expected to create both direct and indirect employment opportunities, reinforcing our commitment to India's growth story as we continue on this journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.”





Nestlé India is focused on creating sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready food systems, investing in brands and infrastructure, which will promote economic progress and improve the quality of life for all citizens. Moreover, through bold innovations it remains committed to bringing products and experiences to consumers faster, bigger, and better.

Kunwar Himmat Singh, Head, Corporate Affairs, Nestlé India commented, “With over 113 years of presence in India, Nestlé India works with over 100,000 farmers, including those in dairy, coffee, spices, wheat, sugarcane, and rice, combined with a strong supplier partnership. Our nine factories in India manufacture products of the highest quality and standards, which reach our consumers through 10,000 distributors and redistributors and 5.2 million retail outlets.”





Nestlé India’s societal initiatives have touched more than 16 million lives through nutrition awareness programmes, education, waste management, access to clean drinking water, sanitation, feeding support interventions, and training street food vendors on food safety and hygiene. Furthermore, Nestlé India actively engages in village adoption initiatives to enhance community welfare.