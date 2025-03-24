Nestlé India unveils new CEREGROW variant with no refined sugar

Nestlé India has announced the launch of new CEREGROW with no refined sugar, reinforcing its commitment to offering nutritious choices to its consumers through meaningful innovations. Designed for toddlers aged 2 to 6 years, CEREGROW multigrain cereal with the goodness of wheat, rice, oats, milk, and fruits.

Additionally, CEREGROW is a source of 19 key nutrients including nutrients which support normal bone (calcium & vitamin D) and muscle growth (protein) in children. Each bowl of CEREGROW provides over 30% RDA of essential nutrients like protein, calcium, iron, zinc, vitamin A and vitamin C. The new formulation also includes Alpha-linolenic acid (Omega-3) to help support normal Brain development.

Vineet Singh, Head, Nestlé Nutrition, India, said, "At Nestlé India, we are committed to continuously harness the power of our research and development to drive innovation and create quality products that can be trusted. The introduction of new CEREGROW is another step towards this commitment and as part of our journey in reducing and eliminating sucrose from all our products meant for babies and young children."

Nestlé India continues to provide quality nutrition, ensuring that every pack of CEREGROW undergoes multiple quality checks before reaching consumers to ensure that it is safe for consumption.