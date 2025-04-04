NeuroGaint Systems Taps IBM to Deliver AI-Powered Letter of Credit Processing

NeuroLC was built using watsonx.ai, IBM’s enterprise-grade AI developer studio, leveraging CP4BA’s end-to-end workflow automation, and AI-powered document processing to fully automate LC issuance, amendments, and settlements. The solution uses blockchain technology for transaction security, while its cloud-based multi-language, and multi-currency support a seamless global deployment.

“Our collaboration with IBM marks a significant milestone in AI-driven trade finance automation,” said Shankar Kambhampaty, Chief Technology Officer, NeuroGaint Systems. “By harnessing IBM’s advanced AI technologies like watsonx, and their robust integration with enterprise and banking ecosystems, we are empowering financial institutions to achieve unprecedented speed and security in LC processing, while maintaining adherence to global regulatory standard.”

“NeuroLC represents a paradigm shift in trade finance,” said Sandeep Bandaru, Chief Executive Officer, NeuroGaint Systems. “Financial institutions can now turn traditionally labour-intensive, error-prone processes into a streamlined digital ecosystem prepared to meet both current demands and future challenges.”

Beyond solving current inefficiencies, NeuroLC establishes a foundation for resilient and scalable future in trade finance. The platform delivers transformative results: accelerating LC processing by up to 80%, reducing operational costs by 80%, and utilizing AI-powered detection system to minimize fraud risks by 99%.