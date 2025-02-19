New Google India campus, one of its largest globally, set to build for the world

Bengaluru: To further bolster India’s digital transformation, tech major Google on Wednesday inaugurated 'Ananta' campus here which is one of the company’s largest offices globally.

Stressing that India has always played the role of a strategic nerve centre in the tech discourse —evident in the thriving startup and app ecosystems, the digital public infrastructure and the depth and diversity of Indian creators – the company said ‘Ananta’ is part of its ongoing efforts to build with and for India and the world.

“For Google, India has always represented a very special opportunity, not just to reach millions of users within the country with our products and platforms, but also have them shaped by Indian ingenuity, helping them become even more useful for the billions of users we create for globally,” said Anand Rangarajan, Vice President, Google Deepmind.

Located in Bengaluru, one of the world's fastest-growing tech hubs, Ananta is “one of our most ambitious ground-up developments”.

A collaboration between Google India and a local development and design team, the Ananta campus embodies Google’s latest thinking in workplace design. The building's name, Ananta, means ‘infinite’ or ‘limitless’ in Sanskrit,” said Sunil Rao, Vice President, Global Delivery, Google Cloud India.

The purpose-built campus features one of India’s largest installations of electro-chromic glass, and a sculpted, fluid facade for architectural interest.

Google said that ‘Ananta’ will enable it to deliver world-class products, foster deeper partnership with our customers, and continue to focus on solving the most complex challenges facing users, businesses and startups in India and around the world.

Last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the "incredible opportunities" that artificial intelligence (AI) will bring to India, following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris.

The Alphabet CEO also noted the potential for close collaboration between "we" (Google) and India to advance the country's digital transformation.

“Delighted to meet with PM Narendra Modi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India's digital transformation,” said Pichai on X social media platform.