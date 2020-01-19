New office bearers for ICSI Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Hyderabad chapter now has new office bearers who will be in-charge from January 19, 2020 to January 18, 2021.

The new office bearers are CSP Vikram Reddy (chairman), P Navayoth (vice-chairman), P Sudhir Kumar (secretary), CST Lalitha Devi (treasurer).

All the new members were elected during the annual meeting of the managing committee of the ICSI- Hyderabad Chapter held on December 24, at Hyderabad.

The ICSI is a professional body for the regulation and development of the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It functions under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

The institute focuses on best and top-quality education to students of Company Secretaries course and best quality set standards for CS members. The institute has over 60,000 members and about 3.5 lakh students on its roll.

It renders services to students, members and other stakeholders through its Head Office in Delhi, four regional offices – one each in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai & Mumbai, and seventy-four offices all over the country. Hyderabad Chapter is one of the A+ Grade Chapters.