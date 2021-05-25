Newgen Software Q4FY21 results: Profit rises 48.8% QoQ to Rs 52.7 crore

Newgen Software on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, reported a 48.87 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in the consolidated profit at Rs 52.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had posted a profit of Rs 35.4 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2021. On a year-on-year basis, the company has posted a profit of Rs 41.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew 7.80 per cent QoQ to Rs 199.9 crore as compared to Rs 185.5 crore posted in the previous quarter. It posted revenue of Rs 190.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.



EBIT stood at Rs 61.3 crore in the reported quarter as against Rs 64.4 crore posted in the previous quarter. The margin contracted to 30.7 per cent in Q4FY21 as compared to 34.7 per cent posted in Q3FY21.



The company's profit before tax (PBT) declined to Rs 65 crore in the reported quarter as compared to Rs 65.7 crore posted in the December quarter.



Shares of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd closed 15.90 points or 4.17 per cent lower at Rs 365 on NSE as compared to the previous close of Rs 380.90.

